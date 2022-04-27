×
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 27)
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:24 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 27)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 27).
Top Headlines
How A Permanent Shift To Daylight Saving Time Could Impact Oklahomans
Jonathan Cooper
Every spring, in early March, on one Sunday morning, most Americans wake up with their clocks an hour ahead. Some hate it, but for others it's just a part of life. But the time change could soon be an old time of the past.
David Ware Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Tulsa Police Officer
David Prock
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to death for murdering a Tulsa Police officer.
Murder Victim's Sister Devastated After 'Crossbow Killer' Granted Parole
McKenzie Gladney
The family of a woman murdered 40 years ago is devastated after Governor Kevin Stitt granted parole to her killer known as the "Tulsa Crossbow Killer." Jimmie Stohler killed 30-year-old Michele Powers with a crossbow. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney talked with Powers' twin sister who has pleaded for Stohler to stay behind bars.
Supreme Court To Hear New Case That Could Impact Oklahoma, Tribal Law Enforcement
Alex Cameron
The final case to be argued before the Supreme Court in its 2021-22 term — and the last of Justice Stephen Breyer’s career — is Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a follow-up to the 2020 McGirt decision with significant implications for public safety in Oklahoma and potentially the entire country.
Will Grocery, Income Tax Cuts Survive State Budgeting Process?
Storme Jones
All eyes are beginning to shift to the budget at the state capitol after lawmakers passed the largest economic incentive in state history.
FBI & Muskogee County Investigating Double Homicide In Oktaha
Amy Slanchik
Two men are dead after a shooting in Oktaha, a rural town in Muskogee County. The suspect's wife said the whole incident started when two men were trying to run her off the road. Federal investigators are working the case because the suspect is Native American.
