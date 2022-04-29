×
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
Friday, April 29th 2022, 3:30 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 28)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 28)
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Director Resigns, State To File Lawsuit Against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen
Nate Kotisso
The director of the state’s tourism and recreation department turned in his resignation amid an ongoing controversy regarding a state parks contract.
Oklahoma Senate Bill Regulating School Bathroom Policy Passes House
Feliz Romero
Senate Bill 615 passed in the House on Thursday Afternoon with an amendment pertaining to how schools regulate restrooms.
‘Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Accused Of Bugging Ex’s Dorm Room
Associated Press
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s college dorm room, authorities said.
UN Works To Broker Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol
Associated Press
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital.
Sen. Lankford Rolls Out Latest Examples Of Federal Waste
Alex Cameron
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford this week rolled out his latest report on what he says is wasteful spending in the nation's capital.
Tulsa Pedestrian Bridge Named Williams Crossing
Emory Bryan
A new pedestrian bridge across the Arkansas River will be named William’s Crossing, memorializing a lead donation to the project by the Tulsa-based pipeline company.
View More Stories