Saturday, April 30th 2022, 3:27 am

By: News On 6

--Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Ottawa, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner County in OK until 6:00am.--

Strong winds and heavy rain moved through Green Country from late Friday night till early Saturday morning, with many thunderstorm watches and warnings issued throughout the night. Weather conditions are likely to improve by late Saturday morning.