Friday, April 29th 2022, 5:13 pm

By: News On 6

Student of the Week: Alexander Kirby From Broken Arrow High School

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week's student of the week is Alexander Kirby, a senior at Broken Arrow High School. Alexander is a National Merit Finalist who works as a math tutor and has been selected for the Presidential Scholarship at TU.