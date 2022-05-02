×
Watch Live: 6 In The Morning
×
Breaking News: Tulsa Police Investigate Homicide Near 71st, Sheridan
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
57°
Feels like 56°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, May 1st 2022, 10:41 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Tulsa Police Investigate Homicide Near 71st, Sheridan
News On 6
Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 71st and Sheridan on Monday morning.
Millions Of Bees Die After Delta Air Lines Shipping Mishap
CBS News
About 5 million honeybees bound for Alaska last weekend got waylaid when Delta Air Lines routed them through Atlanta, where most of the bees died after being left for hours in crates on the ground during hot weather.
Pelosi Meets With Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Vowing US Support For Ukraine
CBS News
A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in remarks during a visit to Poland on Sunday, a day after a surprise trip to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Disinformation Board To Take Aim At False Russian, Border Claims
CBS News
The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board to try to counter the spread of false information. The board will focus on disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading messages about the U.S.-Mexico border, the Associated Press reports.
Wreckage On Mars Captured By NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter
CBS News
It's an eerie scene: A desolate Martian landscape, completely empty, save for the wreckage of what appears to be an alien spacecraft. And it was all captured by a tiny helicopter flying overhead.
Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Refugees In Romania, Slovakia
Associated Press
Jill Biden will spend Mother’s Day meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin opened war against Ukraine, the White House announced late Sunday.
View More Stories