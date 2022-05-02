President Biden Requests Additional $33B In Aid For Ukraine

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 1:12 pm

More than two months into Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and not only do Russian troops appear intent on waging a protracted military campaign, but American lawmakers seem just as committed to providing Ukraine the support it needs to defend its land and people.

Related Story: Biden Wants Another $33B To Help Ukraine Battle Russia

Clearly, there are domestic issues that Congress will prioritize in the coming weeks and months; approving additional funding for COVID-19, securing the southwest border, enacting election reforms, to name a few, but no issue currently has more bipartisan support or urgency than approving additional aid for Ukraine.

President Biden sent a request for $33 billion in supplemental security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, saying the $13 billion Congress approved in March has nearly been exhausted.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," said Biden last Thursday at the White House. "And our NATO Allies, our EU partners, they’re going to pay their fair share of the costs as well, but we have to do this...The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen."

Members of the U.S. House are in their home districts this week, but the Senate is in session and Senators want to get moving on the aid package.

"We do need to do this quickly," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Face the Nation Sunday. "We still have some time to pass this next package. But I think my colleagues in Congress on both sides, with a very few exceptions, they understand how significant this is. There's quite a bit of bipartisan resolve on the Ukraine aid package."

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK4) released a statement Monday, emphasizing the need for the United States to stand with its NATO allies in helping Ukraine fend off the Russian attack.

“While it has been inspiring to see NATO countries rally together to provide the support asked for from Ukraine," Cole stated, "We must remember that our allies cannot do it alone.”

Related Story: Pelosi Meets With Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Vowing US Support For Ukraine