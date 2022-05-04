×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
51°
Feels like 49°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 3:17 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
More Like This
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 3)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at noon Newscast (May 3).
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 3)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 3)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Google Expected To Announce Another Investment Into Mayes County Data Center
Cal Day
Senior executives from Google are expected to make an announcement about another investment into the company’s facility in Mayes County. Specific details will be shared in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Embezzlement Charges Filed Against Former Stillwater Public Schools Employee
Nate Kotisso
A state audit has led to felony embezzlement charges being filed against a former Stillwater Public Schools employee.
Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For Honey Beer Bread
News On 6
Just a few simple ingredients is all it takes to make a loaf of great bread and you don’t have to be a baker to make delicious recipe.
State Rep. Speaks On Oklahoma Laws If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned
Caleb Califano
A new law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected is now in effect in Oklahoma. Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law Tuesday.
Watch: PGA Championship Director Discusses What It Takes For Tulsa To Host The Event
News On 6
Tulsa plays host to the 104th PGA Championship in less than two weeks.
Watch: Preparations Underway For The Alumni Silent Auction At The State FFA Convention
News On 6
The State FFA Convention continues in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
View More Stories