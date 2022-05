Thursday, May 5th 2022, 5:36 pm

Osage SkyNews 6 flew above Muskogee to see the impact that flooding has had on several homes and businesses. One home was under several feet of water while cars parked outside had water well above the wheels.

At a shop near Peak Blvd and Country Club Road, there was a long streak of oil leaking from cars and trucks submerged in water.

Flooding had a big impact on animals as well. A group of people were seen trying to wrangle up donkeys and horses by using kayaks.