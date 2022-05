Friday, May 6th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: News On 6

US Marshals arrested a most wanted suspect who was on the run on Friday morning. Marshals said Jeremy Botonis has been charged with several sex crimes with a child.

Botonis cut off his ankle monitor early Friday morning near Bartlesville, but was later found at Osage Hills campground in the afternoon where he was arrested, Marshals said.