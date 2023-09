Investigators are looking into a case where someone shot two ducklings with a staple gun.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Animal Welfare says someone found the ducks near Pine and Utica shot through the head, neck, and leg.

One died, and the other was badly hurt.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.