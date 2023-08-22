Tulsa Police gave the all-clear just after 8:30 a.m. after Ellen Ochoa Elementary was shut down Tuesday morning. Officials say a bomb threat had been made to the school and faculty.

Police Give All Clear After Bomb Threat At Ochoa Elementary In Tulsa; Class Delayed

The community school of Ellen Ochoa Elementary was shut down Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was made to the school.

Tulsa Police gave the all-clear just after 8:30 a.m. after an investigation of the building. Police have not said when this threat was made or if there are any suspects at this time.

Shana Harris, the Principal at Ellen Ochoa Elementary, released the statement below:

This morning we received a call from the Tulsa Police Department regarding a bomb threat made against Ochoa Elementary. Once informed of this threat, we made the decision to delay the start of school until 10:30 a.m., to give TPD time to investigate the threat and walk through the school to ensure that it was safe for students and staff to return. We received an “all clear” message from TPD around 8:45 a.m.

The Tulsa Police Department are working to identify the source of the threat. We do know this threat came into local media who then informed TPD. Please know we take any threat against our school, students, and staff seriously. We will have extra security and TPD at Ochoa as a precautionary measure.

As a reminder, safety and security are everyone’s responsibility. We must remain vigilant as it takes all of us working together to ensure a safe and secure teaching and learning environment for all.

