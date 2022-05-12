OU Softball Team Cleans Up At The Big 12 Year End Awards

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 10:00 am

By: David Prock

The Oklahoma softball team was well represented among the Big 12 end-of-the-year awards with plenty of hardware coming back to Norman.

For the second straight season, Jocelyn Alo was named Big 12 Player of the Year which is the 15th time that an OU player has won the award. Alo, Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Grace Lyons, and Hope Trautwein were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Alyssa Brito was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Jordy Bahl was selected as Co-pitcher of the year with Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell. Bahl was also named Big 12 Freshman of the year. Grace Lyons won her second consecutive Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well.

OU Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso also made history winning her 10th consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship begins in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 12.