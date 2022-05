Friday, May 13th 2022, 1:28 pm

Authorities in central Illinois say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl has died following an ATV crash over the weekend.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Ulicia Garner-Cox from Elmore City, in Garvin County, was riding with her uncle and a 10-year-old boy Sunday when they crashed.

She died at the scene and her uncle is in critical condition.

The boy suffered minor injuries.