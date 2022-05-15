×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, May 14th 2022, 7:04 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Semi Truck Collides With Train In Claremore
News On 6
A semi truck was hit by a train after the truck stopped on the tracks Saturday afternoon in Claremore.
OSBI Investigating Deadly Police Shooting In Sequoyah County
News On 6
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into a deadly police shooting early Saturday morning.
Abortion Rights Backers Rally In Anger Over Post-Roe Future
Associated Press
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women’s reproductive choices.
OU Rally Falls Short As West Virginia Evens Series
OU Athletics
The Oklahoma baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning, but its rally fell short against West Virginia, 9-8 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
10 Dead, Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Buffalo, N.Y., Supermarket
Associated Press
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities called “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Oklahoma State Upsets Sooners 4-3 In Big 12 Final
Drake Johnson
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls took down the No. 1 Sooners 4-3 in extra innings on Saturday to claim the 2022 Big 12 Championship.
View More Stories