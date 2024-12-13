Tulsa Regional Chamber Sets Legislative Priorities For 2025 Through OneVoice Agenda

The Tulsa Regional Chamber has released its OneVoice agenda which outlines 30 state and federal priorities for 2025.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber released some of its priorities for 2025 to help lawmakers support the Northeast Oklahoma region.

This is possible thanks to a months-long effort of more than 500 people in industries across several communities.

Below you will find a breakdown of some of the top areas of focus the Chamber will work to lead support on during Oklahoma’s 2025 legislative session.

Q: What is the OneVoice agenda, and how does it help the Tulsa region?

A: The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice agenda is a collaborative effort that sets legislative priorities for Northeast Oklahoma. It is developed with the input of 9 regional task forces, which include members from the business community, educational institutions, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. The goal is to amplify the voice of the region by ensuring the legislative agenda reflects the community’s needs.

Q: What are some of the top priorities for 2025?

A: For the upcoming year, the Chamber has selected 15 state and 15 federal priorities. Some of those include:

Improving access to affordable quality childcare Increasing the tourism promotional fund Finding alternative funding for structurally deficient off-system bridges

Q: How does the OneVoice agenda differ from other legislative agendas?

A: According to Katie Henke, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, what sets the OneVoice agenda apart is its grassroots nature. The agenda is crafted through a collaborative process involving diverse stakeholders, making it a regional effort with a unified voice. Henke notes that when the agenda is sent to the Capitol, legislators know it represents a broad coalition and is not just created by a few people behind closed doors.

Q: Does the OneVoice agenda address education and housing issues?

A: Yes, the agenda also includes boosting resources for the education sector and working to improve access to affordable housing—key areas of focus for the Chamber heading into 2025.

Q: When does the legislative session begin?

A: The 2025 legislative session will begin on February 3rd, marking the start of the Chamber’s efforts to advocate for these priorities.

Q: Where can I find more information about the Chamber's legislative priorities?

A: For the full list of priorities and more details on the OneVoice agenda, visit the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s website at TulsaChamber.com/OneVoiceAgenda.