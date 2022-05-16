×
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:40 am
By:
Alan Crone
Monday Morning Forecast With Andrew Adams
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
Top Headlines
BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show
News On 6
The stage at the BOK Center is getting put together right now ahead of the Eagles concert Monday night. The band is playing in Tulsa as part of their Hotel California tour.
4 Bills Hall Of Famers Planning Support Of Shooting Victims
Associated Press
Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas tells The Associated Press he and several former teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to help support families of the shooting victims.
Getting Southern Hills Ready For The PGA Championship
News On 6
Southern Hills is the center stage once again for professional golf just one year after the course hosted the Senior PGA Championship.
PGA Championship By The Numbers
News On 6
This is the fifth PGA Championship Southern Hills will be hosting and the first since 2007 which Tiger Woods won. About 3,200 volunteers are helping put on the event along with 4,500 vendors and employees.
Biden To Travel Tuesday To Buffalo Following Mass Shooting
CBS News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Tuesday to Buffalo, New York, "to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House said Sunday.
PGA Championship Practice Begins At Southern Hills
News 9
Monday begins the first day of practice for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, and golfers have been teeing off since 7 a.m.
View More Stories