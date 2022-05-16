Tiger Woods' Presence Brings Big Impact To 2022 PGA Championship

Monday, May 16th 2022, 8:04 am

By: News On 6

Tiger Woods has started his practice round at Southern Hills Country Club on Monday morning.

The golfing legend is currently in Tulsa for the 2022 PGA Championship.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Golf fans are excited to see Tiger Woods tee off this week at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.

When it comes to the buzz around the tournament, leaders with the PGA say Tiger doesn't just move the needle, he is the needle.

In 2019, ESPN ranked Tiger as the 10th most famous athlete in the world.

According to a 2018 study from Samford University, from 2013 to 2017, when Tiger rarely played, TV ratings fell 18% and attendance fell 11%.

When Tiger returned the next year for the 2018 PGA Championship, ratings increased by 69% from the previous year.

Bryan Karns is the Director of the PGA Championship and says Tiger Woods is an icon not just for golf, but for the entire sports world.

"What Tiger Woods does and having him around, it really pulls everyone into the mix. At some level a golf championship is still primarily going to attract golf fans; people who like sports or are interested in this. Tiger transcends everything," said Karns.

Ceasar's sportsbook has Tiger at a 40 to 1 odds to win the PGA Championship.