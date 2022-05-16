Wagoner County Deputies Searching For Man Suspected Of Using Counterfeit Money

Monday, May 16th 2022, 9:22 am

By: David Prock

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a counterfeit money scam.

According to investigators, a man walked inside the Porter Country Store just after noon on Friday and bought $10 worth of items, and paid with a one-hundred-dollar bill. When the money was taken to the bank, it was determined that the bill was fake. The man was seen driving a White Cadillac sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 and use the reference case number 22-0737. Tips can also be reported at the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Website.