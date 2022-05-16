Former Canadian County Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Inmate

Monday, May 16th 2022, 12:06 pm

By: David Prock

A former Canadian County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of a female inmate.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, David Wayne Loman is accused of sexually assaulting the female inmate three times at three different locations during her transport from Marshall County to Canadian County on April 7, 2022. The investigation by OSBI revealed that the inmate was assaulted in Marshall, Carter, and Jefferson Counties.

Loman was booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of Forcible Sodomy, Sexual Battery, and Engaging in a Pattern of Criminal Offenses.