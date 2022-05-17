×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
84°
Feels like 89°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 12:38 pm
By:
News On 6
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Tuesday, May 17.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Tuesday, May 17.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at our 7-day planner.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at our 7-day planner.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Tuesday, May 17.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at our 7-day planner.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Congress Dives Into UFOs, But No Signs Of Extraterrestrials
Associated Press
Congress held its first hearing in half a century Tuesday on unidentified flying objects. And no, there is still no government confirmation of extraterrestrial life.
Buffalo Shooter’s Previous Threat Raises Red-Flag Questions
Associated Press
Less than a year before he was accused of opening fire and killing 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school.
Livestreamed Carnage: Tech’s Hard Lessons From Mass Killings
Associated Press
These days, mass shooters like the one now held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack don’t stop with planning out their brutal attacks. They also create marketing plans while arranging to livestream their massacres on social platforms in hopes of fomenting more violence.
Watch: Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell On PGA Impact In Tulsa
News On 6
News On 6's Jonathan Cooper spoke with Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell about how hosting the 2022 PGA Championship impacts the City of Tulsa and Oklahoma as a state, at noon.
Southern Hills Remains Championship Caliber Over The Years
News On 6
There's a lot of ground work that goes into keeping Southern Hills a championship-level golf course. News On 6's Cal Day was live at noon with more on the efforts of everyone to get the course ready to go.
White House Moves To Loosen Remittance, Flight Rules On Cuba
Associated Press
The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island.
View More Stories