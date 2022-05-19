Golf Greats Prepare To Tee Off At Southern Hills For The PGA Championship

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 7:38 am

By: News On 6

Golf Greats Prepare Tee Off At Southern Hills For The PGA Championship

Some of the biggest names in golf will be teeing off on Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship.

The group that has everyone talking is Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth who will be teeing off at 8:11 a.m.

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer will tee off at 8:17 a.m. Former OSU player Rickie Fowler tees off at 1:25 p.m. and Matt Wolff will start at 2:04 p.m.

For a full list of players and tees times visit the PGA website.

For a full list of players and tees times visit the PGA website.
















