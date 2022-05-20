×
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 20)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, May 20th 2022, 9:36 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 20)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 20)
Top Headlines
Student Injured In 2016 Crash Reunites With Rory McIlroy At PGA Championship
News On 6
Eyes were on the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Speith on Thursday, at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. But people may not have noticed the standard-bearer from Broken Arrow for that group, Traden Karch.
Major Moments: The 1994 PGA Championship At Southern Hills
News On 6
Almost 28 years ago, one of golf's biggest names played in his final PGA championship here at Southern Hills. News On 6's John Holcomb had a look back at the 1994 PGA Championship.
PGA Championship: Will Zalatoris Takes Over The Lead At -8
News On 6
The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa.
3 Children Safe, Parents In Custody After Statewide Amber Alert
Reagan Ledbetter
Three children are safe and their parents have been arrested after a statewide amber alert that started in Pittsburg County on Friday.
Restaurant Near Southern Hills Sees Reduced Traffic During PGA
Kristen Weaver
A new BBQ restaurant right next to Southern Hills was expecting huge crowds from the PGA and people walking to the course. However, owners said that's not been the case, since people have been staying away from the traffic!
PGA Meteorologist Monitors Weather During Golf Tournament
News On 6
The PGA has its own meteorologist on-site to keep everyone safe. Stewart Williams works in all of the major golf tournaments and says the biggest threat to spectators and golfers is lightning.
View More Stories