Saturday, May 21st 2022, 7:02 pm

By: News On 6

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after three rounds on Saturday, according to the PGA.

Woods went on a stretch of five straight bogeys in round 3, not including a triple-bogey on hole 6.

Woods was able to end the day with four pars and a birdie, finishing at 79 and +9.