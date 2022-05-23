Broken Arrow Police Identify 79-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 3:58 pm

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning.

Authorities said the two-car crash near North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle killed 79-year-old Alan Sanstra.

Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and shut down the north and southbound lanes on Aspen between Kenosha and Albany until 11:15 a.m.

The BAPD said Sanstra, while traveling northbound on Aspen in a Toyota Tundra, blew a tire after hitting a curb. His truck went across all lanes of traffic, hit another truck, then crashed into a power pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.



