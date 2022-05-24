Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Robbing Several Tulsa Businesses

Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of robbing three different businesses over the course of a week.
TPD says officers arrested Andrew Wise after he allegedly stole from a Reasor's pharmacy near 71st and Sheridan on Monday.
According to police, Wise is suspected of having robbed a Braum's near 71st and Sheridan on Tuesday, May 17 and a CVS Pharmacy near 71st and Yale on Monday, May 23.
Police say during the robberies Wise would wear a hooded sweatshirt and a mask and would pass a note to the store attended that said he was in possession of a gun.
Police say they arrested Wise and recovered clothing worn during the robberies and a bottle of promethazine.