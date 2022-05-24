Candace Conley From 'The Girl Can Cook!' Shares A Recipe For Summer Corn Pasta

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 10:41 am

Candace Conley From 'The Girl Can Cook!' Shares A Recipe For A Summer Corn Pasta

The owner of a local cooking studio is getting ready for her nationwide debut.

In just a few days Candace Conley, from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow, will debut her new TBS Show "Rat In The Kitchen."

Candace joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to share a recipe for a delicious summer corn pasta.

Recipe:

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients:

1 lb short pasta, such as penne 2 – 3 ears fresh corn, husks removed and cleaned ¼ cup olive oil ½ cup grape tomatoes, cut lengthwise into quarters 1 clove garlic, minced 2 slices bacon, cut into ½’ wide pieces ¼ cup red onion, finely chopped 1 tsp crushed red chile flakes ¼ cup heavy cream 1 tbsp fresh basil, thinly sliced ¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

Cook pasta in a large pot of heavily salted water. Cook until almost al dente. The pasta will finish cooking in the sauce.

Place tomatoes in a small bowl, season with kosher salt. Sprinkle minced garlic over the top and add remaining olive oil. Gently stir to combine. Set aside to marinate for about 15 minutes.

Rub corn with olive oil. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high. Grill corn until there are grill marks and it is just cooked through. Cool and cut kernels off the cob. Set aside in a bowl.

Heat a sauté pan over medium heat and add bacon. Fry bacon until crispy. Remove bacon pieces to a paper towel to drain and cool. Then chop into smaller pieces.

In the hot bacon fat remaining in the pan, sauté red onion until softened. Add corn and cook until warmed through. Add marinated tomatoes and chile flakes. Cook for another minute or two. Add cream, bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook for another 3 – 5 minutes until pasta is la dente and cream has thickened.

Remove from heat, season to taste with salt and pepper. Finish with chopped bacon, fresh basil and Parm.



