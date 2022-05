Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 4:26 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa continues to attract main events from the PGA Championship to the Ironman to big concerts at the BOK Center.

These events not only bring visitors to the town but also have a big economic impact. Ashleigh Bachert from Tulsa Regional Tourism joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the effect these big events have on the city.