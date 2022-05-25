Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 10:44 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Naked Man They Say Hit Woman At Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of walking around an apartment complex naked, yelling at people, hitting one woman and taking a swing at another.

They arrested Justin Olson on May 20th.

They say he appeared to be under the influence of something and was speaking gibberish and said he wanted to have sex with teddy bears and children.

They say a number of children were playing outside a the time.

They said when a woman told Olson no one wanted to see him naked, he punched her in the face and chest, knocking her against a brick wall.

He was booked into jail for assault, indecent exposure and other crimes.