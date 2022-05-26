Claremore Man Convicted On Child Sex Abuse Charges

Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6

A Claremore man previously sentenced to life in prison without parol for raping a 13-year-old girl he knew has now been convicted in federal court.

Gary Riggs abused the girl between 2014 and 2015.

He was 70-years-old at the time.

A Rogers County jury found him guilty in 2016 for the abuse, but that case was dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction and he was retried in federal court.

The victim is now a young adult and she testified she began cutting herself as a way to cope with the trauma she endured.

She also told the jury she's healthier now and moving forward with her life.

Riggs will be sentenced in the federal case at a later date.