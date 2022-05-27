Sunshine Returns Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 27th 2022, 4:32 am

Some patchy fog is possible Friday morning. Dense fog is unlikely for most, but some locations may experience low visibility for a short time.

Sunshine and light winds return Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Weekend highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with strong south winds. Our next system for most of eastern Oklahoma arrives Wednesday.

The main upper level low, partly responsible for the wet and chilly weather, is finally far enough east to lose influence.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure across the Mexican Plateau into central Texas will be close enough to keep most of the active weather north of the state for the next few days.

A small vort, or disturbance, is likely to move across the state Saturday, and this may trigger a small shower or storm. The chance continues to be near or less than 10% for our immediate area.

A few storms are possible across southwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon ahead of a dry line. These will remain well west.

A surface low developing across the central plains will bring gusty, south winds Saturday along with a stronger southerly flow Sunday and Monday with 20-30 mph winds.

Dew points in the lower 70s are likely. Heat index values nearing the mid-90s are possible early next week.

A strong western U.S. trough develops early next week, bringing a southwest upper air flow across the plains.

A surface boundary is expected to move southward Tuesday night into Wednesday as stronger flow aloft triggers storms near this front.

Our storm chances will be increasing again during this period.

Despite a return to summerlike temps this weekend, we’re not finished with spring-like thunderstorm chances.