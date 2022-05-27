×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 27)
Friday, May 27th 2022, 12:11 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 27)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 27)
Protesters March Through Tulsa Against New Abortion Law
News On 6
Activists marched through downtown Tulsa to protest the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.
Cowgirls Punch Their Ticket To The WCWS, Beat Clemson 5-1
News 9
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team is heading back to Oklahoma City!
Sooners Down UCF 8-0 In Game 1 Of Norman Super Regional
News 9
The Oklahoma Sooner softball team run-ruled UCF 8-0 in game one of the Norman Super Regional Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma Historical Society Receives $46M To Repair Historical Sites
Grant Stephens
The Oklahoma Historical Society is getting a $46-million bond to repair and maintain historic sites all over the state. The passage of Oklahoma House Bill 4099 means the OHS will be able to tackle a long backlog of projects they've been waiting to start.
Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Hookah Lounge Homicide
News On 6
Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting
Memorial Day Ceremonies, Programs Planned for Memorial Day Weekend
Jordan Tidwell
There are many different ceremonies and programs planned throughout Green Country this weekend to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our country.
