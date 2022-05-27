OKC Thunder Player Hosts Basketball Camp For Kids In Hominy

Friday, May 27th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: News On 6

Some kids are learning basketball skills from an NBA player!

Oklahoma City Thunder player Lindy Waters hosted the camp in Hominy on Friday. On top of being a native Oklahoman, he's also a member of the Kiowa and Cherokee tribes. He says this is a way to give back.

His sister says it's important for their family to help tribal children.

"We didn't have role models growing up. Now we get to be in that position to be able to be that for other kids, and so that's why it's important to us. We want our community to succeed." said Loren Waters

He has camps lined up all over the country.



