Friday, May 27th 2022, 10:40 pm

By: News On 6

Activists marched through downtown Tulsa to protest the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

The law bans nearly all abortions in Oklahoma from the moment of conception and the procedure is no longer available at clinics in our state. Abortion rights activists marched and chanted through downtown Tulsa to express their outrage over the law, they also used the march as a call to mobilize to fight it.