Sunday, May 29th 2022, 1:07 pm

By: CBS News

Zero-Waste Grocery Store In San Mateo Provides Greener Option

A California grocery store is ditching single-use plastic and introducing a different way to shop.

The zero-waste grocery store lets shoppers bring their own containers and refill anything.

The store has everything from cleaning supplies to produce.

Environmental experts said while this is just one shop, it will make a difference.