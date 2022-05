Sunday, May 29th 2022, 2:04 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching Grand Lake for a missing man Sunday afternoon.

48-year-old Troy Young was last seen at Cedar Port Marina in a 24 foot Blue Yellowfin boat at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

GRDA Police are asking boaters to stay clear of the boats searching.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information to call the GRDA police at 918-256-0911.

This is a developing story.