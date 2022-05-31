Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 5:30 am

By: News On 6

Governor Stitt Appoints New Member To The Oklahoma Court Of Civil Appeals

Governor Stitt has appointed a new member to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Timothy Downing has been appointed to fill the position left open by the resignation of Trevor Pemberton in October of 2021.

Downing is currently the First Assistant Attorney General of Oklahoma, serving as the AG's Chief Executive Officer.

Downing is an Appellate Military Judge for the Oklahoma Military Court of Appeals. He was also appointed to that position by Governor Stitt and confirmed by the State Senate.

He served as a state Representative from 2016 until 2018.