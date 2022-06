Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 9:05 am

By: News On 6

Heavy Lifting Robot That Resembles A Goat Built By Japanese Company

We've seen robots that resemble humans, but how about a goat?

A company in Japan created a robot called BEX that looks like a large goat.

The BEX can walk on four legs over rough terrains or move faster on smoother surfaces using wheels tucked in its belly.

It's made to help with any heavy lifting.

The company believes this could help with the labor shortage in Japan.

The robot can hold up to 220 pounds.

Some of the staff even rode on the robot.