Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 9:20 am

By: News On 6

A father at an MLB game recently made sure to catch a home run ball despite holding one of his babies.

Starling Marte of the New York Mets hit the home run, sending the ball into the stands.

The ball bounced once and the lucky fan caught it.

While he seemed pretty excited about it, the baby seemed indifferent.