Early-Morning Storms Move Across Parts Of Northeast Oklahoma

Monday, June 6th 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6

Severe Weather Update 5:59 a.m. 6/6/2022

A round of early-morning storms is sweeping across Green Country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties on Monday morning. The advisory is in effect until 7:45 a.m.

According to the NWS, a band of thunderstorms is moving across northeast Oklahoma and has the potential to produce minor flooding in the advisory areas.

The NWS says 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen.

Severe Weather Update 3:03 a.m. 6/6/2022

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the advisory is currently in effect for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties until 5:15 a.m. on Monday.

---

A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties until 3 a.m.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the line of storms developing in Kansas are expected to move across eastern Oklahoma late Sunday night into the Monday morning hours.

Damaging winds are the main threat with this storm system.

