Tulsa Church Buys Lunch For First Responders Of Mass Shooting

Monday, June 6th 2022, 4:51 pm

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics on Monday were greeted with cheers at Victory Church as they came by for lunch.

“Just letting them know that we love them, that we’re thankful for their sacrifice for all that they do for our city,” Victory Church Pastor Paul Daugherty said.

Some of Tulsa's first responders took a break from their patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances after Pastor Paul Daugherty said the church bought 250 sandwiches for them.

“We got Firehouse subs. Talked to Firehouse and said, ‘Hey we’ll pay for it but just so you know this is what we’re doing.’ So they gave us a good deal,” Daugherty said.

“It helps the police officers understand that the community really does appreciate them,” TPD Volunteer Chaplain Pat Calhoun said.

Calhoun was at Memorial High School last week, where many families waited anxiously to be reunited with loved ones after the mass shooting. Calhoun was one of seven TPD chaplains on the scene.

“We’re not just there for just the victims and just the victims’ families, but a lot of the witnesses. They have to give their story they have to talk to the detectives,” Calhoun said. “But they also need somebody there just to be present.”

Now church members are being there for first responders, who are beginning a new week with a free lunch and a little appreciation.

Daugherty said Monday morning church members picked up breakfast from Savoy and brought that over to some of the healthcare workers at Saint Francis, who were working on the second floor of the Natalie building last week.