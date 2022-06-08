Mayes County Deputies Arrest 15-Year-Old In Connection To Shooting Death Of Uncle

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 5:43 am

By: News On 6

Mayes County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old boy for murder in connection to the death of his uncle.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Sunday around 1 a.m. at Three Fingers Bay near Choteau.

The affidavit says the boy's father got angry at some fisherman for having a bright light, so he yelled at them and fired a shot into a hillside. That led to the boy's father and uncle getting into a fight.

According to the affidavit, the boy told officers that he wanted to break up the fight between the two men, so he loaded a rifle. The boy told authorities that he wasn't paying attention to where it was pointed and pulled the trigger.

The teen's uncle, Michael Noyes, was hit in the chest and later died. A woman was also shot in the back and survived.