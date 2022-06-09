Rooster Days Returns To Broken Arrow With New Carnival, Updated Event Schedule

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 3:07 pm

The City of Broken Arrow is getting ready for Rooster Days, a four-day long event that kicks off Thursday evening.

This longest-running festival in Oklahoma is going on its 92nd year. The carnival rides are new this year. Plus, there will be more than 90 vendors, live entertainment, and lots of events happening throughout the weekend.

From the Ferris wheel to the merry-go-round, there are plenty of rides to choose from at Rooster Days. Jennifer Conway is the President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. She says there is something for all ages.

"It's really a celebration of Broken Arrow. From rides to live music to food, a run, and a parade, it's a whole weekend of celebration of family,” Conway said.

You'll find more than 90 vendors, and new this year, they accept credit cards along with cash. Live music is lined up throughout each festival day and there are family-friendly activities. The parade is on Friday, and there's a fun run, 5K, and a cornhole tournament on Saturday.

Conway says the longtime tradition dates to 1931 and it's been a city staple ever since.

"It was actually created in the very beginning of residents coming together to help the farmers buy out excess eggs. And so, from the beginning, this has been a sign of how tight and supportive Broken Arrow is. And this has just been a celebration we never wanted to stop,” Conway said.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes through Sunday.