News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 9th 2022, 9:16 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 8)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 8)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 8)
Top Headlines
Who 'Remains Open' To COVID Lab Leak Theory As 'Key' Data Still Missing
CBS News
Over two years after the coronavirus was first detected in China, and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted worldwide from the pandemic, the World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
The IRS Is Sending Millions Of Tax Payment Letters This Month. Don't Ignore Them.
CBS News
The IRS this month will send millions of letters to taxpayers whom it believes underpaid the tax agency. It's important to pay attention to this letter — called a CP14 — because ignoring it could lead to penalties, according to Jackson Hewitt chief tax information officer Mark Steber.
Holly Clouse, Who Went Missing As A Baby, Found Over 40 Years After Her Parents Were Murdered In Texas
CBS News
A baby who has been missing since her parents were found murdered in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 has been found, Texas authorities have announced. Holly Clouse, now 42, is alive and well, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a statement Wednesday.
Grammys Add New Categories, Including Songwriter Of The Year
Associated Press
The Grammys are adding a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honor music’s best composer.
Biden Visiting LA Port As High Inflation Persists As Threat
Associated Press
The Port of Los Angeles is a testament to President Joe Biden’s unrewarded efforts to address what he calls his top economic priority: inflation.
Wreck Of 17th-Century Royal Warship Found Off UK Coast
Associated Press
Excavators and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying the future king James Stuart.
View More Stories