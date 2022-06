Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:38 am

By: News On 6

For the first time ever the "American Rosie the Riveter Association" is holding its annual convention in Tulsa.

Seven of the original WWII 'Rosies' will be here along with their family and friends.

The convention kicks on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa at 2 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

On Sunday, you can catch the Riveters at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum from 10:45 until 1:30 for lunch.

Click Here for more information on the American Rosie the Riveter Association.