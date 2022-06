Friday, June 10th 2022, 10:26 am

By: News On 6

Contest Name: 2022 Route 66 Fest Ticket Giveaway

Start Date: Friday – June 10, 2022

End Date: Sunday – June 19, 2022

Prize: 4 tickets to the Route 66 Fest at the Tulsa SageNet Center at Expo Square, June 25-26, 2022

Prize Value: $80

How to Enter: Complete an online entry form at www.NewsOn6.com/RoadFestEntry

Winner Selection: Random Number Generator





Complete set of Official Rules will be posted soon.