The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival on Greenwood Ave.

Friday, June 10th 2022, 2:38 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival returns June 16th – 18th on Greenwood Ave. The free festival will have something for everyone - live entertainment, art exhibition, a wellness event, tech gathering, a local market, food trucks and a Kids Zone.





Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States that took place on June 19th, 1865. Tulsa Juneteenth’s celebration will start on Thursday, June 16th at 6:00 p.m. on Greenwood Ave. for the annual Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party featuring local performers and vendors. The “Wide Eyed Wonders” art exhibit will return at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16th at the Henry Zarrow Center for Arts and Education. Don’t forget to also stop by the News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits booth on Thursday, June 16th at the Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party for a chance to spin our prize wheel and say hi to your favorite News On 6 anchors and 106.9 K-Hits jocks!





Friday, June 17th, the day will kick off with Black vendors, food trucks and the first Tulsa Juneteenth Entrepreneurial Experience. Friday evening at 5 p.m., the festival’s live performances will kick off, including Whesli, Tea Rush, and Koolie High. The festivities continue Saturday, June 18th, and includes a free Sunrise Run, the annual Wellness Experience, I Am Here, a Kids Zone and more live entertainment from artists including DJ Dr. View, Omaley B and Dru Hill.