×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
85°
Feels like 96°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, June 11th 2022, 11:16 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
More Like This
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11).
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11).
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (June 11).
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (June 10)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 10)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 10)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Thousands Attend Troy Aikman's 'Highway To Henryetta' Music Festival
News On 6
A music festival in Henryetta put on by Troy Aikman drew huge crowds all over the state on Saturday. News On 6's Grant Stephens takes us to the small town's big event.
Family, Friends Remember Saint Francis Shooting Victim Doctor Stephanie Husen
News On 6
The memorial service for Doctor Stephanie Husen, another victim of the Saint Francis mass shooting, was Saturday morning. The service was at 10 a.m. at the Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow.
Oklahoma City Police Warning Of Rise In Robberies Involving Dating Apps
Hunter McKee
A crime alert for people who use dating apps. Metro police said they are cracking down on a rise in robberies, all stemming from those apps. OKC investigators tell News 9 they've gotten several reports of this, where two people agree to meet for a date, only for one of them to end the night getting robbed.
'Project Echelon Racing' Team Helps Veterans With Biking
News On 6
Coming in seventh in Men's Pro, Brandon Feehery of "Project Echelon Racing" is focused on more than win's and losses. News On 6's Dan Hawk shared how the team Feehery's on helps veterans achieve a healthy way of life, Saturday night at 9 and 10.
Celebrations Of Life Held For 2 Victims Of Mass Shooting On St. Francis Campus
News On 6
Family and friends are remembering the lives of two of the people killed in last week's mass shooting at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dr. Stephanie Husen and Dr. Preston Phillips were laid to rest on Saturday.
23rd Annual All-Black Town Tour Commemorates Juneteenth
News On 6
The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday.
View More Stories