Monday, June 13th 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Amnesty For Outstanding Traffic Tickets

If you have an outstanding traffic ticket in Tulsa, here's your chance to get it taken care of.

The city is offering a deal this week.

You can avoid late fees and just pay the original price of the ticket.

If the violation reached "warrant status", the warrant will be waved.

You can pay your ticket at the Tulsa Municipal Court or City Hall.

The deal runs through Friday.

It doesn't include parking tickets.