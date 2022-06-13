City Of Tulsa Offers 2nd Week Of Amnesty For Late Fees, Warrants On Traffic Tickets

Monday, June 13th 2022, 5:22 pm

The City of Tulsa is offering amnesty this week for people who have late fees or warrant fees on their traffic tickets.

The city is offering the amnesty program for all tickets except parking tickets this week. The program allows people to pay for their tickets without any extra fees.

“Essentially, they can come in and pay the face value of their citation, or they can go see a judge and get on a payment plan,” said Cheri Harvell, a Court Administrator for the City of Tulsa.

Some of the tickets included are citations for no or an expired driver’s license, no or expired insurance, no or expired tags, and speeding tickets. Harvell says people even have the chance to get some tickets dismissed.

“You have your insurance, your tag has been renewed, or maybe you’ve been able to get in and get your driver’s license renewed, you’ll have to go before a judge but you can actually bring proof of that and have those cases dismissed,” said Harvell.

People can also have their court appearance if they missed their initial court date.

“They can have the appearance happen today,” Harvell said. “We have a fourth courtroom set up with a judge, which is something we normally don’t have, so the wait times to see a judge are going to be less than normal, so that’s a great opportunity for people to come in and get those things taken care of.”

The city says they have 108,000 tickets currently in warrant status. Harvell urges people to take care of their tickets before it’s too late.

“Am I going to be arrested today?” said Harwell, about a question she has been asked several times. “No, you are not, come in and get these things taken care of so that you can prevent being arrested in the future on these citations.”

People who are interested in paying for their tickets can do so at City Hall or the Municipal Court. If you need to see a judge, that will have to be done at the Municipal Court.

The program runs from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17, 2022. The Tulsa Municipal Court is located at 600 Civic Center, on the 2nd floor, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tulsa City Hall is located at 175 E 2nd St. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



