Tulsa City Council Hopefuls File Candidacy Paperwork

Monday, June 13th 2022, 6:22 pm

The filing period for Tulsa Municipal elections opened Monday, without a rush of candidates, and a mix of new and returning names.

City Councilors Jeannie Cue and Phil Lakin were among the incumbents filing to run again.

"I would just hope that everybody coming into file today, can run a very positive campaign, focusing on their own qualities" said Lakin.

First time candidate Adil Khan filed paperwork to run in Tulsa's District 5.

He's never run before - and wants to go to City Hall to improve infrastructure.

"I want to improve the district I live in, different things" he said.

One of the few new candidates with name recognition is Emeka Nnaka, a former pro athlete, now paralyzed, who became an advocate for the disabled, and a therapist.

He lives in Kendall-Whittier, where the District 4 councilor isn't running for re-election, and he hoped to take her place.

Instead, he found out that redistricting put his corner of the neighborhood in Council District 1, and he couldn't run in the district he hoped to represent. He left without filing for office.

Lewana Harris, another first-time candidate, filed to run in District 6.

"It was not easy as a first-time candidate, but I made the decision and I'm going for it," Harris said.

Tulsa's municipal elections are August 23 and the winners take office in December.

The filing period ends Wednesday, June 15 at 5 pm.